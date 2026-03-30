Riz Ahmed fans react to 'Geo news supremacy'

Geo News isn’t just a platform, it’s a “benchmark," at least that’s what Oscar winning actor Riz Ahmed agreed with during a conversation with Haroon Rashid and Guz Khan.

While promoting Bait, his new Prime Video Bond-inspired comedy, on a BBC platform hosted by Rashid, the trio reflected on what truly defines success.

The host recalled that a real milestone is when “your family is watching Geo News, and you happen to appear on screen.”

“What for you is the benchmark of success when it comes to your family?” he asked.

The Hamlet actor couldn’t agree more. “For me, it’s probably a mixture of Geo News and The One Show,” he said.

“Honestly, the one or two times I’ve been featured on Geo News, that’s when the phone calls start coming in and the family,” the British heartthrob added.

Moreover, Khan, whose full name is Ghulam Dustagir Khan, chimed in saying, “WhatsApp groups begin popping off.”

The remark quickly struck a chord online, sparking a wave of reactions filled with humour and national pride.

For many, appearing on Geo News isn’t just recognition, it’s validation. Fans flooded social media with playful takes, with some joking that even the Oscars might take a backseat when it comes to real acknowledgment.

“Geo News theme tune makes everything sound better,” Rashid captioned the clip.

One user declared, “Geo News supremacy,” in the comments section.

A second highlighted, “Not the Oscar but Geo News!!!”

Others echoed the sentiment more earnestly. “Of course, Geo News is a big thing,” one fan noted, while another summed it up best, commenting “Because if it’s on Geo News, it’s LEGIT!!!”

The viral moment not only highlighted Riz Ahmed’s connection with his roots but also reinforced Geo News’ unique place as a cultural stamp of credibility for audiences at home and abroad.