Josie Gibson shuns luxury life as she dreams of finding 'nice man'

Josie continues to stun fans with her incredible weight-loss transformation

Josie Gibson is not bothered about having a normal life despite her booming TV career.

The This Morning presenter,41, spent time living in a caravan with her seven-year-old son Reggie last year while renovations were being carried out at her home.

Insiders say Josie, who found fame on Big Brother, is happy to shun fame and 'happily live in a caravan forever' but would love to have a partner.

It comes as fans' hopes Josie had found love after the world's hottest farrier' was spotted cosying up to her at Cheltenham earlier this month were dashed, as it was revealed he is engaged.

A source told The Sun: 'Josie will sing it from the rooftops: she wants to settle down with a nice man and give her son a stable family life.

'You can tell from the way she talks she’s been burned in the past, but she’s still optimistic, she is someone who loves being in love and often gives relationship advice to those going through it.'

They added Josie 'doesn't need mansion or expensive things' to be happy, but is still working towards finding a man she can 'truly rely on.'

Meanwhile, Josie continues to stun fans with her incredible weight-loss transformation.

It comes after she revealed last year that she has shed an impressive five stone.

In November, Josie wowed with her stunning figure in a £149 figure- hugging halter neck number by House of CB during a lavish Caribbean cruise.