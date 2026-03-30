Olivia Rodrigo sparks 'SNL' double duty rumours amid third album buzz

Olivia Rodrigo expected to take on 'Saturday Night Live' ahead of 'OR3' release

Olivia Rodrigo is expected to make her Saturday Night Live return before the release of her third album, which has taken over social media as the pop star continues to drop clues.

The 23-year-old musician has been teasing OR3 with website updates, and Easter Eggs across cities by revealing the pink-hued theme for the upcoming album.

Amid the album buzz, the drivers license hitmaker is rumoured to make her SNL hosting debut, as anonymous tipsters shared that she will take on double duty as a host as well as the musical guest on May 2.

The Grammy winner will be returning for the third time as a musical guest, while fans will get to see her in the sketches for the first time.

As soon as the news circulated around social media, fans flocked to the comments to share their expectations as many noted that Rodrigo might announce the album during the show, and perform her unreleased songs live.

One X user theorised, "we are getting that full album release on the 1st of May," while others noted that the deja vu songstress will be releasing at least two singles before her SNL show - meaning the album is coming sooner than they believe.

While credible SNL fans have confirmed the Rodrigo show, it hasn't officially been announced yet.