Rob Burrow's dad Geoff dies aged 74 as Leeds Rhinos pays heartfelt tribute

Geoff Burrow, the father of great rugby legend Rob Burrow has died at age 74.

Geoff was known globally for campaigning for motor neuron disease sufferers following his son’s passing.

The news was confirmed by rugby’s great of the game, former club Leeds Rhinos with a heart-touching tribute on social media on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Rhinos shared the post alongside a black-and-white snap of Geoff dressed in a jumper in memory of his son.

The statement reads, “It is with deep sadness that the club has learnt of the passing of Geoff Burrow, the father of Rob Burrow.

“Leeds-born Geoff was a tireless campaigner for the MND community following Rob’s diagnosis in December 2019.”

It added, “A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Geoff brought Rob to his first ever game at Headingley and started his love of the Rhinos.”

“Geoff was always a champion for those who didn’t have a voice throughout his career as a trade union representative.”

The Rhinos extended condolences to Geoff’s wife Irene and the Burrow family.

After Rob’s death in 2024, Geoff became a champion in leading the campaign for the motor neuron disease sufferers and established The Rob Burrow Center for MND in Leeds in November 2025.

It is located at Seacroft Hospital, and the first of its kind purpose-built center dedicated fully to catering to MND care, research, education and complete support.