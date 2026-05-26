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2026 FIFA World Cup transit: Everything to know about buses, trains, stadium access

FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled for June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 26, 2026

2026 FIFA World Cup transit: Everything to know about buses, trains, stadium access
2026 FIFA World Cup transit: Everything to know about buses, trains, stadium access

FIFA World Cup 2026 is co-hosted by three countries including Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The event is set to feature 48 teams up from the previous 32. Across the three nations, the matches will be played across 16 cities including Vancouver, Toronto, Mexico City, Monterrey, New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas, etc.

Here’s a complete guide on stadiums where matches will be played, along with transit options, and ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

  • Matches: 8
  • Capacity: 71,000
  • Transit: MARTA ($2.50)
  • Parking: 99.99-234.99

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, massachusetts)

  • Matches: 7
  • Capacity: 65,878
  • Transit: Shuttle buses, $85 (roundtrip), MBTA trains from south station ($80 rountrip)
  • Parking: 175-270

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

  • Matches: 9
  • Capacity: 80,000
  • Transit: Local pass $4-$6, Regional pass (TRE+DART) $9/day
  • Parking: 125-250

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

  • Matches: 7
  • Capacity: 72,220
  • Transit: METRO bus or light rail $2.50 round trip
  • Parking: 125-175

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

  • Matches: 6
  • Capacity: 76,416
  • Transit: Stadium direct bus ($15 roundtrip), fan festival shuttle ($5-$50_, free airport shuttle
  • Parking: 125-225

SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)

  • Matches: 8
  • Capacity: 70,240
  • Transit: LA Metro ($1.75 each day)
  • Parking: $300

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

  • Matches: 7
  • Capacity: 64,767
  • Transit: Brightline train ($76-151 roundtrip), free shuttle from five hub locations
  • Parking: 175-250

MetLife Stadium (NewYork)

  • Matches: 8
  • Capacity: 82,500
  • Transit: NJ Transit train ($98 roundtrip), host committee buses ($20 roundtrip)
  • Parking: 225-330

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

  • Matches: 6
  • Capacity: 69,796
  • Transit: SEPTA - $2.90 stadium, free returning
  • Parking 138-269

Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco)

  • Matches: 6
  • Capacity: 68,500
  • Transit: Not yet finalised
  • Parking 138-269

Lumen Field

  • Matches: 6
  • Capacity: 69,000
  • Transit: Sound transit, single ride varies, $18 for three-day unlimited
  • Parking from $125 (pre-paid only)

Canada

BMO Field (Toronto)

  • Matches: 6
  • Capacity: 30,000
  • Transit: TTC and GO, From 3.70 CAD
  • Parking: None on site

BC Place (Vancouver)

  • Matches: 7
  • Capacity: 54,500
  • Transit: SkyTrain 3.35-6.05 CAD
  • Parking: None on site

Mexico

Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

  • Matches: 4
  • Capacity: 49,850
  • Transit: Ride al Estadio shuttles 500 pesos
  • Parking: TBA

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

  • Matches: 5
  • Capacity: 87,523
  • Transit: Metro Line 2 to Tasquena, then Tren ligero
  • Parking: TBA

Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

  • Matches: 4
  • Capacity: 53,500
  • Transit: 5-12 USD per trip
  • Parking: TBA

Parking needs to be booked ahead of time via FIFA’s JustPark app. Public transport details keep on changing, so check the official sites for each tournament host city prior to the match day. The most economical experience is definitely Philadelphia, with its free return trip by train.

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