2026 FIFA World Cup transit: Everything to know about buses, trains, stadium access

FIFA World Cup 2026 is co-hosted by three countries including Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The event is set to feature 48 teams up from the previous 32. Across the three nations, the matches will be played across 16 cities including Vancouver, Toronto, Mexico City, Monterrey, New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas, etc.

Here’s a complete guide on stadiums where matches will be played, along with transit options, and ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Matches: 8



Capacity: 71,000



Transit: MARTA ($2.50)



Parking: 99.99-234.99



Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, massachusetts)

Matches: 7



Capacity: 65,878



Transit: Shuttle buses, $85 (roundtrip), MBTA trains from south station ($80 rountrip)



Parking: 175-270



AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Matches: 9



Capacity: 80,000



Transit: Local pass $4-$6, Regional pass (TRE+DART) $9/day



Parking: 125-250



NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Matches: 7



Capacity: 72,220



Transit: METRO bus or light rail $2.50 round trip



Parking: 125-175



Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Matches: 6



Capacity: 76,416



Transit: Stadium direct bus ($15 roundtrip), fan festival shuttle ($5-$50_, free airport shuttle



Parking: 125-225



SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)

Matches: 8



Capacity: 70,240



Transit: LA Metro ($1.75 each day)



Parking: $300



Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Matches: 7



Capacity: 64,767



Transit: Brightline train ($76-151 roundtrip), free shuttle from five hub locations



Parking: 175-250



MetLife Stadium (NewYork)

Matches: 8



Capacity: 82,500



Transit: NJ Transit train ($98 roundtrip), host committee buses ($20 roundtrip)



Parking: 225-330



Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Matches: 6



Capacity: 69,796



Transit: SEPTA - $2.90 stadium, free returning



Parking 138-269



Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco)

Matches: 6



Capacity: 68,500



Transit: Not yet finalised



Parking 138-269



Lumen Field

Matches: 6



Capacity: 69,000



Transit: Sound transit, single ride varies, $18 for three-day unlimited



Parking from $125 (pre-paid only)



Canada

BMO Field (Toronto)

Matches: 6



Capacity: 30,000



Transit: TTC and GO, From 3.70 CAD



Parking: None on site



BC Place (Vancouver)

Matches: 7



Capacity: 54,500



Transit: SkyTrain 3.35-6.05 CAD



Parking: None on site



Mexico

Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

Matches: 4



Capacity: 49,850



Transit: Ride al Estadio shuttles 500 pesos



Parking: TBA



Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

Matches: 5



Capacity: 87,523



Transit: Metro Line 2 to Tasquena, then Tren ligero



Parking: TBA



Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

Matches: 4



Capacity: 53,500



Transit: 5-12 USD per trip



Parking: TBA



Parking needs to be booked ahead of time via FIFA’s JustPark app. Public transport details keep on changing, so check the official sites for each tournament host city prior to the match day. The most economical experience is definitely Philadelphia, with its free return trip by train.