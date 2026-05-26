2026 FIFA World Cup transit: Everything to know about buses, trains, stadium access
FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled for June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|
Published May 26, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 is co-hosted by three countries including Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The event is set to feature 48 teams up from the previous 32. Across the three nations, the matches will be played across 16 cities including Vancouver, Toronto, Mexico City, Monterrey, New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas, etc.
Here’s a complete guide on stadiums where matches will be played, along with transit options, and ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
United States
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Matches: 8
Capacity: 71,000
Transit: MARTA ($2.50)
Parking: 99.99-234.99
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, massachusetts)
Matches: 7
Capacity: 65,878
Transit: Shuttle buses, $85 (roundtrip), MBTA trains from south station ($80 rountrip)
Parking: 175-270
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Matches: 9
Capacity: 80,000
Transit: Local pass $4-$6, Regional pass (TRE+DART) $9/day
Parking: 125-250
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
Matches: 7
Capacity: 72,220
Transit: METRO bus or light rail $2.50 round trip
Parking: 125-175
Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
Matches: 6
Capacity: 76,416
Transit: Stadium direct bus ($15 roundtrip), fan festival shuttle ($5-$50_, free airport shuttle
Parking: 125-225
SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)
Matches: 8
Capacity: 70,240
Transit: LA Metro ($1.75 each day)
Parking: $300
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
Matches: 7
Capacity: 64,767
Transit: Brightline train ($76-151 roundtrip), free shuttle from five hub locations
Transit: Sound transit, single ride varies, $18 for three-day unlimited
Parking from $125 (pre-paid only)
Canada
BMO Field (Toronto)
Matches: 6
Capacity: 30,000
Transit: TTC and GO, From 3.70 CAD
Parking: None on site
BC Place (Vancouver)
Matches: 7
Capacity: 54,500
Transit: SkyTrain 3.35-6.05 CAD
Parking: None on site
Mexico
Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)
Matches: 4
Capacity: 49,850
Transit: Ride al Estadio shuttles 500 pesos
Parking: TBA
Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)
Matches: 5
Capacity: 87,523
Transit: Metro Line 2 to Tasquena, then Tren ligero
Parking: TBA
Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)
Matches: 4
Capacity: 53,500
Transit: 5-12 USD per trip
Parking: TBA
Parking needs to be booked ahead of time via FIFA’s JustPark app. Public transport details keep on changing, so check the official sites for each tournament host city prior to the match day. The most economical experience is definitely Philadelphia, with its free return trip by train.