JD Vance considering to skip 2028 presidential race: Here's why

United States (U.S.) Vice President JD Vance is considering abandoning the 2028 presidential race amid declining political prospects and broader geopolitical tensions.

Reports suggest that well-wishers of the 41-year-old have advised him to abandon the race to avoid blowback from Americans amid increasing disapproval ratings for President Trump.

Insiders reveal that the Republican Party leader would be better off if he did not “own everything that’s gone on in the last couple of years.”

Allies reportedly believe that he is still young and has a viable career ahead and it would be better for him to sit out the 2028 presidential run and try another time when political conditions become more feasible.

However, one source close to the US VP said the window to become the commander-in-chief of the U.S. is very slim for every politician, adding, “If you don’t go when that window is open, most likely it will never open up again.”

They added that maintaining political relevance till 2032 or 2036 will be an uphill task.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on conditions of anonymity, the source said, “Age-wise, he'd be young enough. But momentum-wise, there'd be a shinier penny on the street.”

Vance has not publicly confirmed whether he intends to run for president in 2028.