What is Bluesky Attie? AI that build custom social media feeds without code

Bluesky has launched an AI assistant “Attie” that helps users to build custom feeds without coding.

Unveiled at the Atmosphere conference, it is briefed that Attie is the first standalone product from Jay Graber’s new Exploration team at Bluesky.

Graber announced that Attie is an “agentic social app” that is developed on the AT Protocol design.

Based on those instructions, Attie then created a custom feed for the user.

In a blog post, Graber wrote: “It feels more like having a conversation than configuring software. You describe the sort of posts you want to see, and the coding agents build the feed you described.”

However, for now, Attie is only available as an invite-only closed beta. The company has a waitlist open for interested users.

Despite sharing the same protocols, the app operates separately from Bluesky itself, enabling cross-app functionality.

The Attie is described as a shift towards a user-controlled algorithm by Interim CEO Toni Schneider.

This comes at a time when Bluesky has just raised an additional $100 million in funding and reached 43.4 million users, making it have more room to explore innovations in decentralized social media.

How to join Bluesky Attie beta waitlist?

To join the Bluesky Attie beta waitlist, you need to go to the official Attie website and submit your email address. The service is currently invite-only, but Atmosphere conference goers are being given priority. Once you are approved, you can log in using your Atmosphere account (Bluesky works too). The closed beta for Attie is currently open for signing up from the waitlist.