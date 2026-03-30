Why did Russia expel British diplomat? Espionage allegations explained

On Monday, March 30, 2026, Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia’s main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, alleged that the diplomat, recognised as secondary secretary at the British embassy had been involved in the “intelligence and subversive activities threatening the security of Russian Federation.”

According to the state media, the diplomat named as Janse van Rensburg intentionally provided false data when applying for entry permits.

More significantly, Russian authorities claimed that he attempted to get confidential information while informal economic meetings with Russian analysts.

The officials ordered the diplomat to leave the country within two weeks and had his accreditation revoked.

The footage was aired on Russian state media purporting to show the diplomat meeting economic contacts in Moscow restaurants and cross-country skiing near what it claimed was a dense ministry building.

Responding to the allegations, the UK Foreign Office strongly rejected the notion.

According to a spokesperson, the move is a “complete nonsense” and accused Moscow of conducting an “aggressive a coordinated campaign” to harass British diplomats.

The Foreign Office stated: “The UK does not stand for intimidation of British embassy staff and their families.”

The expulsion is the latest development in the deteriorating relations that began after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia has been increasingly portraying Britain as ‘public enemy number one’ and accuses it of espionage and subversive activities that are reminiscent of the Cold War.