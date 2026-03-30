King Charles' cancer vs his father's seven-year fight

King Charles III, who's been fighting to defeat cancer for more than a couple of years, does not seem to be giving in to the disease as he's persistently showing resilience against it.

However, the latest update on the monarch's father's diagnosis and his death left royal fans surprised, with many questioning if Charles also has the same type of cancer his dad, Prince Philip, had.

In December, the King, 77, released a pre-taped personal message for Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer broadcast, confirming that he will be reducing his cancer treatments in 2026.

He even revealed aspects of his health and impact of the treatment. However, the King did not disclose what type of cancer he's battling, leaving fans guessing the reason behind his decision to keep it private.

He even encouraged people that early detection can save lives.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that the King's recovery has reached a notably positive stage, but they did not use the word "remission", which was last spoken by Prince William's wife, Princess Catherine, after completing her treatment.

To a question about the monarch's cancer type, King Charles' office responded that it's a deliberate choice on behalf of the monarch and his advisors.

Now it seems as the latest development may force the Palace to reveal the monarch's type of cancer as people are worried about his health and life after reports that Prince Philip was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer in 2013 and died just seven-year after the diagnosis.

Previously, there were speculations that the monarch had bowel cancer, as he used it an example of the importance of early detection, noting the sharp decline in survival rates when the cancer is found later in its progression.

The Palace confirmed the previous announcement that, despite the King's diagnosis coming after treatment for an enlarged prostate in February 2024, he does not have prostate cancer.

Now the question remains: what type of cancer does King Charles have and how long he will continue his treatment amid fears about his advanced age and declining health?