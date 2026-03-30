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Taylor Frankie Paul on Instagram again after ‘Bachelorette' cancellation

‘The Bachelorette’ season 22 which was set to star Taylor Frankie Paul got cancelled

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 30, 2026

Taylor Frankie Paul on Instagram again after ‘Bachelorette&apos; cancellation

Taylor Frankie Paul has resurfaced on Instagram marking her first post since ABC abruptly canceled her season of The Bachelorette.

On March 29, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star took to Instagram to share a piano performance video.

She captioned the post as, “I learned this today for no reason… I think I have a real future in piano.”

Overlay text added, “I was just playing around and found I kinda like this.”

The clip quickly drew around 93K likes and 2.3K comments, with fans and fellow influencers flooding the post with heart emojis and praise.

Her lighthearted return came just over a week after ABC pulled the plug on The Bachelorette season 22, which was set to star Taylor.

The decision followed TMZ’s release of footage from a February 2023 domestic violence incident involving Taylor and ex Dakota Mortensen.

The video appeared to show Taylor throwing at Mortensen while her young child was nearby.

Disney Entertainment Television confirmed the cancellation on March 19.

The fallout has been swift.

Dakota Mortensen filed for temporary custody of their son Ever, which was granted alongside a protective order earlier this month.

Meanwhile, production on season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was paused following allegations of another domestic incident between the pair in February.

Against that backdrop, Taylor’s piano video feels like a deliberate reset.

It seems as an attempt to show a quieter, creative side amid turbulent headlines.

For her followers, the post offered a glimpse of resilience and self-expression, shifting the conversation from scandal to something more personal.

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