Air Canada CEO retires after English-Only condolence video sparks national outrage

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau has announced retirement later this year.

The move has announced after severe criticism for delivering an English-only condolence message following a deadly crash that took lives of two pilots, one of whom was from French-speaking Quebec.

The news came on Monday, March 30, in which the 68-year-old informed the board that he will step down by the end of third quarter.

This marks the end of his two-decade career with Canada’s largest airline.

The controversy began with a video message posted by Rousseau in which he expressed his “deepest sorrow” over the crash at New York's LaGuardia Airport on March 22.

An Air Canada Express plane carrying Quebecer Antoine Forest and co-pilot Mackenzie Gunther from Montreal had skidded into a fire truck on the runway.

While apologising, Rousseau spoke only English in the video, offering a brief “bonjour” and “merci” as his only French words, despite Air Canada being headquartered in Montreal and subject to Canada’s official language act.

The message also drew political criticism. Prime Minister Mark Carney called the message “a lack of compassion and judgment,” while Quebec Premier Francois Legault stated he should resign if he can’t speak French.

Additionally, Quebec lawmakers voted unanimously for his ouster.

“I am deeply saddened that inability to speak French diverted attention from the grieving families,” he later admitted and apologised for being weak in French “despite many lessons over the years.”

To replace Rousseau, airline is now looking for people who can “speak French” as a key factor.