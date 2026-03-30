Trump unveils secret bunker beneath White House Ballroom: Here’s how it looks

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed the plans for building a “massive complex” underground beneath the White House’s new West Wing ballroom.

Trump describes it as a lavish event space, especially a “shed” for the secret facility below.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, March 29, Trump unveiled architectural renderings of the controversial $400 million project.

This has drawn sharp criticism from preservationists and Democrats since Trump ordered the demolition of the East Wing in October.

While going through the drawings, Trump said, “The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom. The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under.”

The president defended the addition, saying that it will have bulletproof glass and “drone-proof roofs and ceilings.”

“Unfortunately, we're living in an age when that's a good thing,” he defended the decision.

Trump said that the project is "ahead of schedule, under budget, and paid for by donors, not by taxpayer money.”

The president said that the completion of the bunker is still on track, despite a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which argues that the administration did not go through the necessary reviews.

Trump said: “I’m so busy that I don’t have time to do this, I’m fighting wars and other things, but this is very important. This is going to be with us for a long time. It’ll be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world.”

The National Capital Planning Commission is expected to vote on the final plans in April. A federal judge has recently dismissed an initial lawsuit, but the door is left open for revised legal challenges.

For now, the White House is getting a ballroom, a bunker.