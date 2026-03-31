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How much will PS6 cost? $1000 price tag predicted for 2028 launch

Next-gen PS6, Xbox could cost $1,000, analysts warn

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 31, 2026

How much will PS6 cost? $1000 price tag predicted for 2028 launch
How much will PS6 cost? $1000 price tag predicted for 2028 launch 

Gamers need to start saving now to secure the highly anticipated PlayStation 6 (PS6).

Industry analysts warn the PS6 and Microsoft Xbox are likely to launch with eye-watering $1,000 price tags.

The recent forecasts arrive following Sony's announcement of another PS5 price hike. After increase in prices, PS5 Pro now cost around $900 in the United States.

The increase in gaming console prices is due to increase in components and manufacturing costs, coupled with currency fluctuations.

The same factors were attributed to the price hike of the latest round of increases, which affected the standard PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Pro.

Additionally, Microsoft’s next console, internally codenamed as “Project Helix,” is unlikely to cost less, particularly the 2TB Xbox Series X, which is not available for $800 without major power upgrades.

With the increase in price, concerns have been raised regarding the accessibility of these consoles.

Amid this wave of price increases, Nintendo stands as an exception. Its Switch line remains at an affordable end. However, it can’t stay immune to industry-wide cost pressure for longer times.

It is anticipated that PS6 and the next Xbox will launch around 2028. 

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