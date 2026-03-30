Why is John Cena returning to WrestleMania just months after retirement?

Three months after announcing his retirement, John Cena has confirmed that he’s heading back to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

However, this time he is returning as a host of WrestleMania 42.

The 48-year-old star announced the news on Monday, March 30, in the afternoon in a video posted to his X (formerly known as Twitter). The video was filmed on the set of his upcoming Netflix film “One Attempt Remaining.”

Cena wrote: “Since retirement, my road has looked a little different… but now I can officially say I’m headed to Wrestlemania! See you in Las Vegas!”

In the video, the 17-time world champion talked about the hearsay that WrestleMania requires a host for its two-night spectacular event in Allegiant Stadium.

“The rumour around this town is WrestleMania needs a host. Well, I’m already on that road. So, I will see you at WrestleMania.”

WWE quickly asserted the news, posting “Las Vegas are you ready?! The GOAT @JohnCena will be the host of WrestleMania 42.”

Cena's return follows on from his hinting at the MegaCon Orlando event earlier this month that he had "cracked the code" on his new role within the company.

Cena said at that time: “I am working diligently to try to figure out my next path as a contributing, useful member of WWE. I think I might’ve cracked the code here.”

His in-ring career may be over, but he left his sweatbands and sneakers in the ring after losing to Gunther on December 13th. And with hosting duties, it is the start of something new.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18-19, with massive matches such as CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes defending his title against Randy Orton.

The Cenation leader may not be in action again, but the show goes through him.