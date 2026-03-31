Channing Tatum reflects on ‘rough' recovery after shoulder surgery

Channing Tatum has given fans an honest update on his recovery from emergency shoulder surgery, admitting the experience has taken a significant mental toll, but saying he is finally starting to feel like himself again.

The actor, 45, shared a video to Instagram on 30 March showing his healing scar and reflecting on what the past two months have been like.

"It's a good day, finally. This has been a rough one. I've been mentally up and down in my head more than I think I've ever been in my life," he said.

In the caption, he went further: "This one has been the lowest of the lows. But starting to come out the other side. Feeling better than I have in months mentally."

Tatum first shared news of the surgery in a hospital post on 4 February, writing simply: "Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let's get it."

He had undergone emergency surgery for a separated shoulder.

A follow-up post on 19 February showed the scar in its early stages of healing, raised and bumpy in a way he hadn't anticipated. "I thought it was gonna be two little holes," he said at the time.

The most recent video tells a different story.

Standing shirtless in the sun, Tatum showed the mark has faded considerably.

"The scar is actually healing up pretty nice. I'm getting some mobility back. It's atrophied so much though. I feel like a toddler in the gym," he said.

The timing matters because Tatum has been given the green light to resume training for his next film, a love story set around the Isle of Man TT motorcycle race, which begins shooting in six weeks.

"It's gonna be a grind. Wish me some luck," he said. The countdown is on.