Sarah Ferguson emotional message to Priscilla Presley emerged

Details related to Sarah Ferguson's heartfelt relationship with Priscilla Presley, and especially her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, emerged amid talks surrounding Fergie's whereabouts.

The former Duchess of York is said to have shared a close bond with Lisa, who passed away in January 2023 after suffering a heart attack.

In her tribute, Sarah penned a message in 2023, "I say hello to you every day, and I love you, my sissy, and I will continue to say hello to you every day."

She added, "You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years, and I am here to support and love your family. I am deeply saddened, my sissy, you are in my heart."

As per Hello! Magazine, Sarah and Lisa met around 2010. The depth of their closeness can be identified by the fact that the former member of the royal family spoke at Lisa's memorial.

Quoting her former mother-in-law, late Queen Elizabeth II, Fergie said that "grief is the price we pay for love..."

She made an emotional remark about losing a child as a mother, "We look at Priscilla as a mother to Lisa Marie. We look to Lisa Marie and say, " You lost a son. Mothers losing children – there are no words for it."

For the unversed, Lisa Marie lost her only son, Benjamin Keough, in July 2020.

Sarah's love for Presley's family came to light after Priscilla's rep clearly denied rumours about Fergie staying with her amid royal downfall.