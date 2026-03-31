RM gives two-word reaction to BTS’ global chart domination

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, is sending love and gratitude to BTS ARMY for their continued support throughout the group’s journey.

After breaking their own record for the biggest album debut by a K-pop act, which was previously held by their own Map of the Soul: 7, the BTS leader took to his personal Instagram Stories to celebrate the milestone.

Reposting Billboard’s story on his social media, the 31-year-old rapper and songwriter wrote in the caption, “Sending my luv and gratitude [blue heart emoji].”

On Monday, March 30, he extended his heartfelt thanks to all the supporters who helped the group's new album ARIRANG reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 and 200 charts.

One post celebrated SWIM, the lead single from BTS’ newly released album, debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

In the following captionless Instagram story, the K-pop sensation shared the post about ARIRANG topping the Billboard 200.

Since its release on March 20, the group’s fifth studio album and first in seven years, has smashed several records and dominated global charts.

Interestingly, seven seems to be a lucky number for the septet as SWIM marks BTS’ seventh Hot 100 No. 1 and their first since 2021, while ARIRANG also becomes their seventh chart-topper on the Billboard 200.

The album marks BTS’ highly anticipated comeback following a four-year hiatus due to mandatory military services.