Piers Morgan breaks silence on Scott Mills shocking exit from BBC

Piers Morgan baffled by BBC over Scott Mills shocking exit

Piers Morgan, iconic Television host who is best known for his divers nature, opened up about Scott Mills being suddenly fired from BBC Radio 2 and is demanding answers from the network.

Mills, 53, was removed from the station after a complaint about his personal conduct as the BBC said the decision is connected to a police investigation from 2016 into serious sexual offences involving a teenage boy under 16.

The original investigation looked at incidents which is said to have happened between 1997 and 2000. However, Mills was questioned in 2018 but the Crown Prosecution Service decided there was not enough evidence to charge him and the case was closed in 2019.

Even so, when a new complaint surfaced last week, BBC acted in not time and took a harsh decision.

Sources said that Mills was called into a meeting, taken off air the next day and his contract ended over the weekend, all in less than five days.

Those, who are very close to Mills, claim that he has completely shut down, not answering calls or messages, leaving friends and family stunned and concerned.

On X, Piers Morgan expressed his confusion, pointing out that Mills was already been investigated years ago and no charges were made as he continued asking that why BBC acted so fast this time.

The BBC has not shared more details just yet, so many questions remain about the situation.