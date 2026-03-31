Blake Lively, Taylor Swift reconcile after Justin Baldoni win?

Things just escalated–fast.

The legal battle between Blake lively and Justin Baldoni has taken a sharp turn after a federal judge allowed Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit to move forward.

Translation: the case is entering discovery, aka the phase where nothing stays private.

And insiders say panic is setting in.

“This is Blake’s worst nightmare,” multiple outlets reported. “Discovery means texts, emails, DMs — everything could come out.”

Yes, everything.

But here’s where it gets even messier: Taylor Swift’s name is now floating around the situation.

“Taylor is very aware of this,” the insider added. “If she’s mentioned anywhere in those communications, it could drag her into a legal and PR mess she never signed up for.”

The case ties back to drama surrounding It Ends With Us and allegations that behind-the-scenes narratives – and possibly leaked messages – fueled the fallout.

“This isn’t just a lawsuit anymore,” another insider said. “It’s a potential exposure of how Hollywood really operates behind the scenes.”

Behind closed doors, the tone has reportedly shifted.

“There’s real anxiety,” the insider revealed. “They know once discovery starts, there’s no controlling what comes out.”

Even Lively’s mindset has changed: “She was prepared for a fight… She wasn’t prepared for everything to be laid bare.”

Meanwhile, Baldoni? He’s not backing down. “He wants it all out,” the insider added. “He believes the truth is on his side.”

Buckle up – because as one source put it: “This is about to get a lot messier.”