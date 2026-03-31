Dakota Johnson reveals ‘crazy' reason she lost role

Dakota Johnson shared she once lost out on a role for a reason that still baffles her.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress recalled the incident during a recent interview with Hits Radio.

She explained that she had advanced to the callback stage of an audition when she decided to greet everyone in the room before performing her scene.

“I had an audition once — and it was a callback — and I went into the room, and I shook everyone’s hand and introduced myself,” Johnson said.

“Then I did the scene and I left. The feedback I got [afterward] was that because I had gone and introduced myself and shook everyone’s hand, that I was ‘pompous,’ that I was ‘schmoozing’ and that I was full of myself. And I was like, ‘Well, what?’ I didn’t get the job because they said that I was ‘cocky.’ But I just had manners. It was pretty crazy.”

Johnson didn’t reveal which project the audition was for, but anecdote reflects the unpredictable nature of Hollywood casting, where even a gesture of courtesy can be misinterpreted.

For the unversed, the actress, who has starred in projects ranging from Fifty Shades to Cha Cha Real Smooth and Splitsville, has previously also spoken candidly about the ups and downs of her career.