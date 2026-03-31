Timothée Chalamet vacations with Kylie Jenner after Oscars loss

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are proving their romance is still burning bright, even as his career headlines take a more complicated turn.

The Marty Supreme star and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, each teased fans with separate Instagram posts from what appeared to be the same tropical getaway.

On March 30, Chalamet shared shots of himself shirtless in black swim trunks, sprinting across a secluded beach and lounging in shallow waters.

Another photo showed him riding a watercraft with a yacht drifting in the distance.

Meanwhile the 28-year-old posted her own seaside snaps a day earlier.

She flaunted a black string bikini in crystal-clear waters with the caption, “Having the time of my life.”

She later followed up with a tan-and-yellow swimsuit look, sprawled across a yacht’s sun bed.

The beach escape came just weeks after the 30-year-old’s highly anticipated Oscar race ended in disappointment.

Despite critical acclaim for Marty Supreme, he lost Best Lead Actor to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners.

The loss was one of the night’s biggest shocks.

Right before the Oscars, Chalamet also stirred controversy with remarks about opera and ballet.

Critics accused him of being dismissive of traditional art forms, sparking heated debate online.

Social media users reprimanded him of his comments which were a sharp contrast to the romantic image he projects alongside Jenner.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in April 2023 after Jenner’s split from Travis Scott, have weathered constant speculation.

Now, their beachside posts shared within hours of each other have fans buzzing again.