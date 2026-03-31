‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens gives raw look of postpartum

Vanessa Hudgens opened up about the less glamorous side of new motherhood.

The High School Musical actress took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she’s experiencing postpartum hair loss just four months after giving birth to her second child in November 2025.

Sharing a photo of strands of hair in her hand, the 37-year-old wrote, “And so it begins.”

She followed up with a selfie, joking, “Having a great hair day even with my hair loss lol.”

Postpartum hair loss is a common but temporary condition triggered by hormonal changes after pregnancy.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, shedding typically begins around three months postpartum and can last up to six months.

Hudgens and her husband, MLB player Cole Tucker, 29, are parents to two children: a son and a daughter.

The actress announced her second baby’s arrival with a heartfelt Instagram post.

She wrote, “Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do.”

Since then, Hudgens has shared glimpses of her life as a mom of two.

From cozy pajama selfies to throwback bikini shots she reflected on her whirlwind journey.

Hudgens’ candid posts continue to resonate with fans, offering a raw look at the realities of motherhood alongside her signature humor and style.



