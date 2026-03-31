Taylor Swift faces major setback weeks before wedding

Just when wedding bells about to ring, a legal curveball enters the chat.

Taylor Swift, who is reportedly gearing up to marry Travis Kelce this June, is now facing a trademark dispute tied to her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Filed March 30 in California, the lawsuit comes from Las Vegas performer Maren Wade, who claims Swift’s album branding is stepping on territory she’s held since 2015 with her cabaret brand Confessions of a Showgirl.

The issue? Not the music – just the merch.

We are talking branded hoodies, candles, drinkware… even hairbrushes. Wade argues the similarities are enough to confuse fans – and potentially hurt her business.

“As a solo performer operating in the same entertainment space, she found herself having to navigate the wave of consumer attention defendants' program had generated…” the complaint states.

Interestingly, this all surfaced after Swift tried to trademark the album title – only to be denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over a “likelihood of confusion.”

Wade is not ignoring the obvious power gap. The singer-songwriter’s album reportedly dominated charts for weeks and moved millions of copies, while Wade says her smaller brand is getting lost in the noise.

The suit names Swift, her company TAS Rights Management, Universal Music Group, and merch giant Bravado – seeking damages and a stop to product sales.

All of this lands just months before Swift’s rumoured Rhode Island wedding date June 13.

Romance era meets legal era – Swift really is doing it all.