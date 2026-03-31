Riz Ahmed Gives Loving Shoutout to Wife: ‘My Creative North Star'

Riz Ahmed never forgets to show love and admiration for his beloved wife Fatima Farheen Mirza, whether on or off stage.

During the promotions of his new Prime Video series, titled Bait, the Oscar winner gave a special shoutout to Fatima, 34.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, March 30, the Hamlet star posted a video of himself from the Londson premiere of the new comedy series, that took place on March 24, at Shoreditch Electric Light Station.

After attending the red carpet alongside co-star Guz Khan, Riz, whose full name is Rizwan, took the stage to reveal his wife as the ultimate inspiration behind his passion and expressed heartfelt gratitude for being his rock throughout his journey.

“The person who sometimes has to bear the price of you all,” the 43-year-old actor and rapper said on stage. “The person who is my creative north star and the love of my life. Can you please make some noise for my wife”

The camera then panned towards the shy novelist, who had tears in her eyes and covered her face with both of her hands. “Doesn't she look amazing, ladies and gents?” her doting husband continued. “Ladies and gents, we're gonna go f-----g raving now.”

In addition to showing his love on the stage, the Venom actor also penned a sweet caption filled with adoration for his partner.

“There are so many people to thank for making our show Bait happen,” he began. “But I want to take a moment to thank the person who not only made this show possible, but has made it possible for me to create in this way at all. My wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza.”

“No one has taught me more about story, about reaching deeper inside yourself and sharing what’s most vulnerable, about the journey of self love, and about trusting the process than @ffmirza,” the two time Golden Globe nominee proudly gushed over his wife.

He continued, “No one has lived with more of the craziness and neurosis that the show is about, guided it to something useful, been more of a gut check, added more ideas, and been more of a North Star than her… in my daily life, in this and every other creative endeavour.”

“Thank you Fatima [red heart, nazar amulet and praying with joined palms emoji],” the rumoured James-Bond candidate concluded.

For the unversed, Riz tied the knot with Fatima in a private ceremony in 2020, two years after meeting his wife in a New York café in 2018.

The couple had an intimate, socially distanced "backyard" wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riz revealed the delightful news in January 2021.