‘The Housemaid's Secret' sets 2027 release with Paul Feig returning to direct

The Housemaid is back!

And this time it’s keeping even darker secrets.

Lionsgate announced Monday that Paul Feig will return to direct The Housemaid’s Secret, the sequel to last year’s hit thriller starring Sydney Sweeney.

The film is slated for wide theatrical release on December 17, 2027, a holiday weekend already stacked with Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars and Warner Bros.’ The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Adapted from Freida McFadden’s novel, the sequel sees Sweeney reprise her role as Millie, while Kirsten Dunst joins the franchise.

Michele Morrone also returns as Enzo.

The story follows Millie as she agrees to keep house for a woman she is forbidden to see, only to uncover the chilling truth behind a locked door, secrets darker than her own.

Feig, who helmed the first film, produces alongside Laura Fischer for Pretty Dangerous Pictures, Todd Lieberman for Hidden Pictures, and Sweeney for Fifty-Fifty Films.

Rebecca Sonnenshine, who wrote the 2025 screenplay, returns to pen the sequel.

Executive producers include Carly Elter and Alex Young of Hidden Pictures, with Fifty-Fifty’s Kaylee McGregor co-producing.

Chelsea Kujawa and Maria Ascanio oversee for Lionsgate.

The original Housemaid opened to $19 million domestically and went on to gross nearly $400 million worldwide, cementing Sweeney’s status as a box office draw.

With Feig back in the director’s chair and Dunst joining the ensemble, The Housemaid’s Secret is positioned as one of Lionsgate’s biggest bets for the 2027 holiday season.