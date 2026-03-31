Megan Fox blocks Machine Gun Kelly after flirty comments

Megan Fox may have drawn a digital line with her ex.

Fans are speculating that Fox blocked Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram, weeks after the rapper left flirty comments on her NSFW posts.

Eagle-eyed followers noticed that Fox’s name no longer appears on MGK’s following list, sparking rumors of a social media cutoff more than two years after their breakup, as per E! News.

MGK commented March 3 under a provocative photo of Fox posing in a black t-shirt, thigh-high tights, towering heels and a thong.

“Stoked I have your phone number,” he wrote.

A week later, he left another remark on a racy post featuring Fox in a bra and shorts, writing, “Stoked we had a baby.”

The pair share 12-month-old daughter Saga Blade.

Earlier this year, MGK (real name Colson Baker) dismissed speculation that he and Fox were rekindling their romance, calling mainstream gossip “corn” on Instagram.

He has emphasized his focus on co-parenting, praising Fox during interviews for shouldering much of the parenting responsibilities.

Despite their split, MGK has often spoken warmly about Fox, describing their relationship as “an epic story of love, pain and a lot of magic.”

Fox, meanwhile, has continued to make headlines with her bold fashion choices including her sultry Oscars after-party look.

Whether the Instagram block is permanent or just a passing move, fans are closely watching the latest twist in the pair’s high-profile relationship.