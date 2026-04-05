Jonathan Major speaks for first time after on-set accident

Things got a little too real on set for Jonathan Majors this week – and yes, it involved a window.

The actor, 36, and costar JC Kilcoyne reportedly crashed through glass while filming a project for The Daily Wire. According to reports, Kilcoyne needed stitches after the mishap, while Majors walked away mostly shaken – but smiling.

“I’m ok. I was happy to be on set and help tell the story,” Majors said. “I am grateful for whoever is checking on me, the cast and crew for regarding our safety. It’s going to be a great movie and I am looking forward to fans seeing it!”

So what went wrong? Apparently… physics. Sources say the incident came down to “simple inertia”—aka, nobody planned to go flying.

Kilcoyne, for his part, is not raising red flags either. He “did not feel unsafe on set and continues to have a positive experience working on the project,” per reports.

Still, the timing is not exactly ideal. The production has already been dealing with off-screen drama after International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees called a strike over safety concerns and labour disputes.

And if you thought that could not get more heated – think again. Producers have not denied the claims, but reportedly fired back saying they “don’t negotiate with communists.”

Meanwhile, producer Dallas Sonnier added fuel to the fire, claiming the union has not reached out “because they are total cowards and whiny busybodies.”

So yes, between flying through windows and behind-the scenes tension, this film is already delivering drama – long before it hits the screen.