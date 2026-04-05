Beatrice, Eugenie receive vital protection from King Charles despite threat

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to hold a special place in their uncle King Charles' heart, as demonstrated by the monarch's latest decision.

Today, the royal family will step out for Easter Sunday, but the two familiar faces will be absent from the gathering.

There is no harm in saying that the Princesses have been paying the heavy price for their parents, Andrew Mountbatten and Sarah Ferguson's dirty Epstein business.

Despite knowing the "uncomfortable" truth about Beatrice and Eugenie also being named in Epstein emails, the King quietly provided support to his nieces, but how?

By not inviting them to the Easter event, Charles kept the sisters out of any more controversy.

Royal expert Russell Myers shared with Mirror, "While there is no suggestion either Beatrice or Eugenie is guilty of any wrongdoing, their very mention in the Epstein files is an uncomfortable truth for the King and his family."

Despite that, the monarch took a meaningful step for Beatrice and Eugenie, as per royal historian Marlene Eilers.

Not extending the Easter invite "could be a way of protecting them... because it's the first big event" since Andrew's arrest and Epstein emails drama.

She added, "I think the King cares about his nieces very much. He sees them in a precarious situation."