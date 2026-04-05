Candice King secretly marries Steven Krueger before their baby’s birth

The Vampire Diaries co-stars Candice King and Steven Krueger have taken their relationship to the next level.

King, 38, and Krueger, 36, best known for their roles as human-turned-vampires Caroline Forbes and Josh Rosza in the CW drama and its spinoff series, The Originals, respectively, have officially become husband and wife after secretly saying “I do.”

From on-screen connections to real-life romance, the two exchanged vows in February during an intimate wedding ceremony at The Chapel at High Point Farm in Tennessee.

They initially planned a large Nashville wedding with their loved ones later this fall but after learning the Legacies alum was pregnant with the couple's first baby, plans changed.

“We decided to have a small elopement-style weekend in Nashville with just our immediate families, and save the bigger celebration for sometime next year,” the Yellowjackets star told Vogue.

King and Krueger developed an off-screen romance after working on The Originals together. They made their relationship Instagram official in December 2023.

About a year and a half later, the former Pretty Little Liars actor popped the question. King announced her engagement via Instagram in May 2025, the day after her 38th birthday.

In December, she announced she was expecting her third child and her first with Krueger.

The actress is already a mom to daughters Florence and Josephine, whom she welcomed with her her ex-husband, The Fray guitarist Joe King

The former pair tied the knot in 2014 before splitting in 2022.