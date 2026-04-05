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King Charles sends emotional message to Archie, Lilibet with Louis gesture

Prince Louis, King Charles adorable moment during Easter outing brings smiles to faces

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 05, 2026

King Charles sends emotional message to Archie, Lilibet with Louis gesture
King Charles sends emotional message to Archie, Lilibet with Louis gesture

King Charles shared a delightful Easter moment with his grandson Prince Louis, leaving Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, with a poignant reminder of their distant royal ties.

On April 5, the royal family stepped out to celebrate the religious event at St George’s Chapel.

The monarch and Queen Camilla led the Easter Sunday service amid strong backlash related to the King's Easter message decision.

Prince William, Princess Kate and other key members of the firm, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their family, made an appearance to showcase unity.

Amid scandals and criticism, a light-hearted moment between grandpa and his grandson melted the hearts.

Before entering the chapel, King Charles fondly chuckles at Prince Louis on the cheek, leaving royal fans in awe. 

The cancer-stricken monarch is said to be desperate to spend time with his estranged grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. 

Due to family tensions and controversies, the little Sussexes are visibly deprived of the love from their paternal side and are unaware of royal traditions. 

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