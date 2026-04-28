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King Charles makes history on Capitol Hill

House Speaker Mike Johnson welcomes the British monarch to Speaker’s Office Hallway ahead of his historic address to Congress

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 28, 2026

King Charles makes history on Capitol Hill

King Charles has fianally arrived on the Capitol Hill for his key address.

House Speaker Mike Johnson welcomed the British monarch to Speaker’s Office Hallway as the King prepares to deliver a speech to the joint meeting of Congress.

Prince William and Harry's father's speech will emphasise the long history and democratic values the UK shares with the US. 

The King's address will be the first by a reigning British monarch since his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, spoke to Congress in 1991.

Johnson briefly met the King last night, at a garden party at the residence of the British ambassador to Washington.

“We’re so happy to have you,” Johnson told Charles Monday evening. He said it had been his “great honor” to address Britain’s parliament earlier this year – the the first US House Speaker to do so.

In his speech to parliament, Johnson said that touring the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle helped “put in perspective” that the 250 years since America declared independence “is not a long span of time in the scale of human history.”

During a dinner at parliament, Johnson said one of his hosts had joked that on the table were “items of silverware older than my country.”

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