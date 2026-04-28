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State visit day two begins with Trump calling King Charles his mother's 'crush'

Trump delivers official welcome and teases King Charles’ 'impressive' accent

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 28, 2026

State visit day two begins with Trump calling King Charles his mother&apos;s &apos;crush&apos;
State Visit day two begins with Trump calling King Charles 'cute' 

Day two of the state visit got off to a lively start as Donald Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the South Lawn of the White House with a joke.

Opening his remarks, the President quipped about the gloomy skies, calling it “a beautiful British day,” drawing laughter from the gathered crowd as drizzle threatened to steal the spotlight. 

Standing beside him, Melania Trump joined the formal welcome, as the traditional ceremony complete with military honours and both national anthems.

Trump reminisced about his own visit to Windsor Castle, describing it as unforgettable, before turning his attention to his royal guests with a mix of praise and candour.

Calling the King "elegant" and even "cute," the President revealed his mother had once been rather taken with Charles. 

The crowd, already warmed up by the weather joke, didn’t miss the moment.

Trump spoke about the enduring "spirit" of Britain, linking the story of American independence to centuries of shared history across the Atlantic. 

The founding of the United States, he noted, wasn’t a sudden spark in 1776 but the result of sacrifice, and evolving ideas shaped on both sides.

He also teased the King’s upcoming address, suggesting the King's unmistakable accent alone would leave audiences impressed.

Charles was on the receiving end of an unexpected compliment from the President, who revealed his mother once had a “crush” on the young royal.

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