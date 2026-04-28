Queen Camilla, Charles, and Trump share historic tokens of friendship

King Charles arrived with a gift that quietly nodded to centuries of transatlantic ties.

A framed reproduction of the original 1879 design drawings for the iconic Resolute Desk.

Instantly recognisable in the Oval Office, the desk traces its origins back to timber from the British ship H.M.S. Resolute.

Originally presented to Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880, it later became a defining feature of the Oval Office thanks to John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy.

By gifting its design plans held at London’s National Maritime Museum the King effectively handed over a piece of history behind one of America’s most famous desks.

Not to be outdone, Queen Camilla selected a finely crafted brooch for The First Lady by British designer Fiona Rae.

Across the aisle, Donald Trump gifted a custom reproduction of an 18th-century letter from John Adams to John Jay.

The letter recounts Adams’s landmark meeting with King George III that helped reset relations between Britain and the newly independent United States.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump presented a set of Tiffany sterling silver teaspoons each engraved with Camilla’s cypher, alongside honey sourced from the White House grounds.

Following the formal ceremonial welcome, King Charles and Trump moved into a private Oval Office meeting at the White House, away from the cameras and ceremonial pageantry.

The discussions were held with senior officials from both sides of the Atlantic present.