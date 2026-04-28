Prince Edward returns to Moray as King’s Award marks 70-year celebration

Prince Edward also known as the Duke of Edinburgh made a nostalgic return to familiar ground on Tuesday, revisiting Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland.

To mark a celebration of his former school and a milestone moment marking 70 years of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, the youth development programme founded by his father, Prince Philip, in 1956.

Edward, who completed his A-levels at Gordonstoun before graduating in 1982, formally unveiled a newly created ceremonial banner for the school’s pipe band.

Emblazoned with the Duke of Edinburgh’s badge and officially approved by the Court of the Lord Lyon, the banner will now be carried by the student pipe major.

The school’s famed pipe band, already a regular fixture at events such as the Braemar Gathering and past royal ceremonies, has long maintained close ties with the monarchy.

Its reputation was further cemented in 2023 when it was awarded the championship shield for best pipe band by King Charles.

The idea for the banner itself reportedly originated from former pupil Graham Neil, 88, who suggested the band would benefit from carrying a crest linked to the Duke of Edinburgh.

He then visited the Aberlour Glebe Garden, a community initiative launched in May along the banks of the River Spey.

It was the Duke’s first visit to the area since 2022, when he travelled to Moray alongside Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.