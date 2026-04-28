Prince William in uniform catching hearts again at RAF Valley Return

Prince William in uniform still catching hearts again at RAF Valley Return

Ahead of his 15th wedding anniversary, Prince William made a very familiar landing back at RAF Valley in Holyhead, Anglesey on Tuesday as a senior royal returning to mark 85 years of the airbase that helped shape his early service career.

Once stationed there between 2010 and 2013 as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, William knows these runways well.

On this visit, he was back in full military spirit as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the base, inspecting a ceremonial parade and reconnecting with the personnel continuing its legacy.

The occasion also saw him present the prestigious Prince of Wales Award, given to the top Qualified Flying Instructor within No. 4 Flying Training School responsible for training Britain’s next generation of fast jet pilots.

RAF Valley remains a critical training hub for the Royal Air Force, preparing pilots for frontline operations across the UK’s defence network.

Eyewitnesses noted the Prince’s easy familiarity with the base handshakes, brief exchanges, and moments of quiet conversation with trainees who will one day follow in similar flight paths.