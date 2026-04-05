The Chainsmokers’ fans react to surprise performance at March Madness 2026

The Chainsmokers made a surprise appearance at the March Madness 2026 event and here’s how netizens reacted to the rare rendition.

Consisting of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, the popular duo performed as part of the 2026 NCAA Men's Final Four festivities in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4.

Their appearance featured two distinct events: The "Bridge Show" and the Madness After Dark.

The American electronic DJ and production pair headlined a first-ever televised performance during the "programming limbo" between the two semifinal games, UConn vs. Illinois and Michigan vs. Arizona, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

They performed their diamond-certified 2016 hit Closer, Don't Let Me Down, All The Time, Something Just Like This and Roses.

Later that night, they headlined a free, late-night DJ set from 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

The "Bridge Show" received mixed reviews; while some appreciated the high-energy entertainment, others on social media and in the arena expressed frustration over the delay it caused for the start of the second game, which did not begin until nearly 9:30 PM ET.

One fan gushed over their set, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “This is absolutely electric! The Chainsmokers bringing their hits to the NCAA March Madness Final Four is pure hype.”

“Big stage, big vibes!” another raved.

Others, meanwhile, expressed shock upon learning the Closer hitmakers are still active. “They still make music?” one wrote.

Another dropped a sarcastic comment, “The performance nobody asked for.”

Moreover, the broader March Madness Music Festival (April 3–5) featured Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band, and Post Malone.