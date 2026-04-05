Prince Harry, Meghan forced William to ‘cut ties' with Lambeth Palace

Prince William sparked a major discussion about his “quite faith” last month as he was set to partake in the enthronement ceremony of the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.

The debate surrounded how the Prince of Wales chose this particular time to make a statement about his faith since he would one day inherit the role as the Head of Church of England.

Although, this doesn’t seem to be the full story but rather a deliberate move that William had made because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Before Dame Sarah Mullaly’s instalment, the previous archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, William was approached for “many years” by Lambeth Palace but it was ignored, royal expert Roya Nikkhah told Times Radio.

She said that they “did try very hard to get meetings with William and there was just a wall of silence that came down”.

The expert pointed out that William is someone who does hold a grudge and is not shy away to choose sides. “If someone picks the other side, he remembers that,” – which is what seems to have happened.

William and Kate were more than willing to welcome Dame Sarah and hold a meeting with her.

Roya explained that the reason behind the cold shoulder to Lambeth Palace came after Harry and Meghan revealed seeking guidance from Welby. They had confessed he had secretly married them three days before their big royal wedding ceremony in 2018.

Although royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes this all turned out for the better given that William is the future king and he needs to keep his “ruthless streak” for smooth running of the monarchy.

“This is needed in today’s world, especially with the monarchy among its most closely watched institutions,” Fitzwilliams told Daily Mail.

“He is clearly an excellent judge of character and has deservedly won praise for his diplomatic skills. An example of his perspicacity has been the way he handled contacts with Lambeth Palace during the tenure of Justin Welby as archbishop of Canterbury.”

Moreover, William's decision to reconnect with Lambeth Palace is significant as Dame Sarah would possibly be the one officiating his coronation when the time comes. Hence, it's clear that William is only looking to keep terms with his allies.