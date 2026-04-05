Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian romance hints at wedding?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have quietly become the centre of massive buzz as their fans wonder if there is more than friendship between the F1 star and the reality TV icon.

While neither has openly confirmed a relationship, a recent playful comment from driver Esteban Ocon added fuel to the speculation.

During a video with fellow racers, Ocon joked about Hamilton being on reality TV, calling him “Keeping Up with the Hamiltons.”

All of their fans, however, quickly picked up on that one remark, sharing excitement and teasing that it hinted at something real and big.

The lovebirds reportedly first met at a New Year’s party in Aspen, where sources say that they shared a meaningful conversation and seemed to click instantly so, since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions, including at the Super Bowl and near the luxury Amangiri resort, laughing and taking photos.

These public appearances have only increased curiosity about the nature of their connection.

Hamilton, who spent part of the pandemic at his Colorado home, talked fondly of the place, calling it a space filled with love and memories.

As fans watch closely, the possibility of Kim and Lewis becoming something more continues to spark rumours and imagination all over the internet.