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Marvel faces backlash as Famke Janssen calls out ‘Avengers Doomsday' snub

Famke Janssen says the studio “made a mistake” by not bringing her back as Jean Grey

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

Marvel faces backlash as Famke Janssen calls out ‘Avengers Doomsday snub
Marvel faces backlash as Famke Janssen calls out ‘Avengers Doomsday' snub

Famke Janssen is speaking out about Marvel leaving her out of the new Avengers Doomsday film.

The 61-year-old star says the studio “made a mistake” by not bringing her back as Jean Grey.

The actress shared this during a recent event interview.

Famke first played Jean Grey in the X Men film back in 2000 as she later returned for a few sequels and became one of the most loved characters in the series.

Now Marvel is bringing back a few old X Men actors for Avengers Doomsday, like James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer and Patrick Stewart.

But Famke is not part of it, and that has sparked her reaction.

She said she feels the character still means a lot to fans and she is surprised by the decision.

The star also added that she is not trying to make drama, just speaking honestly.

Fans are also talking about the casting choices as some are happy to see old characters return, while others are confused about why some big names are missing.

The film has already created a lot of buzz online and Famke’s comments have now added even more attention to it.

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