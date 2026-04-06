Sabrina Carpenter celebrates 'Short n’ Sweet' historic milestone

While Sabrina Carpenter’s album is Short n’ Sweet, the milestone she is marking is anything but short.

Far beyond the title, her sixth studio album is smashing massive records and has now become her most streamed album on Spotify with over 10 billion streams.

On Sunday, April 5, the Espresso hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the historic achievement.

She reposted a celebratory post from a fan account, @teamsabrina, featuring a commemorative graphic for her album, Short n' Sweet.

The image showed the Please Please Please chart-tipper in a white, corset-style top with lace detailing, looking over her shoulder against a blue background patterned with the Spotify logo.

Large white text boldly states "10 Billion Streams.” Adding a personal touch, the former Disney channel star turned pop sensation wrote “big number brain don't compute thank you so so much i love you," in white text followed by four heart-on-fire emojis.

Short n' Sweet, released in August 2024, became a global phenomenon consisting of global hits like Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste.

Reaching 10 billion streams places the album among the most-streamed projects by a female artist in history.