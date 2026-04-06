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Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with ‘House Tour' music video countdown

Sabrina Carpenter teams up with Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley for new ‘House Tour’ video

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with ‘House Tour&apos; music video countdown
Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with ‘House Tour’ music video countdown

Take your shoes off: It’s time for a house tour.

On Wednesday (April 1), Sabrina Carpenter shared a surprise teaser for the upcoming music video for hit “House Tour,” from her chart-topping album Man’s Best Friend. 

She also made sure to let us know that the full video will premiere on Monday.

In a snippet shared to Instagram, Carpenter drives a pink van, accompanied by actresses Margaret Qualley (who’s coincidentally married to “House Tour” producer Jack Antonoff) and Madelyn Cline. While their official destination is unknown, fans can deduce from the snippet that the trio are up to no good. As they drive, a voice on the radio warns listeners to lock their doors.

“It’s a not-so-pretty evening on Pretty Girl Avenue,” the radio announcer says. “Reports of robbery and theft are sweeping the neighborhood.”

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