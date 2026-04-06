What is 25th Amendment? Trump's explosive Truth Social post sparks renewed debate

After President Donald Trump’s latest post on Truth Social on Easter morning threatening to bomb Iran’s energy facilities, it has sparked the debate to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Trump’s critics have now been calling in growing numbers as Iran continues to block Strait of Hormuz resulting in gas price hikes in U.S.

President Trump wrote in his Sunday, April 5, post that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”

Trump threatened Iran once again with bombardment over Iran’s civilian power plants and bridges, adding, “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the f****ng Strait, you crazy ba*****s, or you’ll be living in Hell—JUST Watch!”

Credit: Screenshot via Truthsocial from @realDonaldTrump

President Trump has set Tuesday, April 7, at 8 pm EDT as the deadline for Iran to lift the blockade of the strait or face U.S. bombardment amid the ongoing talks which the president labeled as “productive.”

Trump’s open threat has sparked debate among critics, Republican lawmakers who are now calling on his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Let’s first understand—what does the 25th Amendment mean?

What’s the 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides for the procedure for power transfer in circumstances such as the president’s death, resignation, impeachment, or inability to serve the office.

The amendment is divided into four sections, with each elaborating on the conditions in detail.

The 25th Amendment was adopted in 1967 after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Until now, sections one, two and three have been invoked on multiple occasions.

Section two was enacted in 1973 when Gerald Ford was appointed Vice President after the resignation of Spiro Agnew.

While sections one and two of the 25th Amendment were invoked in 1974 when section one made Ford president after Richard Nixon’s resignation, and section two enabled Ford to appoint Nelson Rockefeller as VP.

Section four of the 25th Amendment is what makes it buzz on social media as Trump’s critics and Congress lawmakers are calling for invoking this section.

Section four has never been brought into effect before which provides for the involuntary removal of a sitting president, on the grounds of Trump’s latest Truth Social post.

Among the notable critics calling for invoking the 25th Amendment are Rep. Yassamin Ansari, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, former Congressman Joe Walsh, and Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House comm director who served during Trump’s first term.