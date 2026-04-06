2026 Masters: Who is playing at Augusta National—full field revealed here

The 2026 Masters full field is set to make waves this summer with 91 golfers participating in it this week.

The Augusta National 2026 Masters will kick off on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

This year’s Masters will be the first since 1994 not featuring either golf GOAT Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson.

But besides this, you could still expect a buzzing lineup, with the best talent of the game participating in it.

Here’s the full field of the 90th edition of the Masters, revealing all those competing for the green jacket.

(A)—denotes amateur

Past Masters Champions

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Hideki Matsuyama

José María Olazábal

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Top contenders

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth

Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa

Patrick Morikawa

Wyndham Clark

Cameron Smith

The Field

Ludvig Aberg

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

(rest of the field)

Amateurs

Ethan Fang (A)

Jackson Herrington (A)

Brandon Holtz (A)

Mason Howell (A)

Fifa Laopakdee (A)

Meteo Pulcini (A)

The 90th annual Masters Tournament is set to begin on Thursday, April 9, with the final round slated for Sunday, April 12, 2026.