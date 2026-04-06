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2026 Masters: Who is playing at Augusta National—full field revealed here

This year’s Masters will be the first since 1994 not featuring either golf GOAT Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

2026 Masters: Who is playing at Augusta National—full field revealed here
2026 Masters: Who is playing at Augusta National—full field revealed here

The 2026 Masters full field is set to make waves this summer with 91 golfers participating in it this week.

The Augusta National 2026 Masters will kick off on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

This year’s Masters will be the first since 1994 not featuring either golf GOAT Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson.

But besides this, you could still expect a buzzing lineup, with the best talent of the game participating in it.

Here’s the full field of the 90th edition of the Masters, revealing all those competing for the green jacket.

(A)—denotes amateur

Past Masters Champions

    Fred Couples

    Sergio Garcia

    Dustin Johnson

    Zach Johnson

    Hideki Matsuyama

    José María Olazábal

    Jon Rahm

    Patrick Reed

    Justin Rose

    Charl Schwartzel

    Adam Scott

    Vijay Singh

    Bubba Watson

    Mike Weir

    Danny Willett

    Top contenders

    Scottie Scheffler

    Rory McIlroy

    Xander Schauffele

    Brooks Koepka

    Bryson DeChambeau

    Jordan Spieth

    Viktor Hovland

    Collin Morikawa

    Patrick Morikawa

    Wyndham Clark

    Cameron Smith

    The Field

    Ludvig Aberg

    Daniel Berger

    Akshay Bhatia

    Keegan Bradley

    (rest of the field)

    Amateurs

    Ethan Fang (A)

    Jackson Herrington (A)

    Brandon Holtz (A)

    Mason Howell (A)

    Fifa Laopakdee (A)

    Meteo Pulcini (A)

    The 90th annual Masters Tournament is set to begin on Thursday, April 9, with the final round slated for Sunday, April 12, 2026.

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