2026 Masters: Who is playing at Augusta National—full field revealed here

Published April 06, 2026
The 2026 Masters full field is set to make waves this summer with 91 golfers participating in it this week.
The Augusta National 2026 Masters will kick off on Thursday, April 9, 2026.
This year’s Masters will be the first since 1994 not featuring either golf GOAT Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson.
But besides this, you could still expect a buzzing lineup, with the best talent of the game participating in it.
Here’s the full field of the 90th edition of the Masters, revealing all those competing for the green jacket.
Past Masters Champions
Fred Couples
Sergio Garcia
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Hideki Matsuyama
José María Olazábal
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy
Xander Schauffele
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
Jordan Spieth
Viktor Hovland
Collin Morikawa
Patrick Morikawa
Wyndham Clark
Cameron Smith
Ludvig Aberg
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
(rest of the field)
Ethan Fang (A)
Jackson Herrington (A)
Brandon Holtz (A)
Mason Howell (A)
Fifa Laopakdee (A)
Meteo Pulcini (A)
The 90th annual Masters Tournament is set to begin on Thursday, April 9, with the final round slated for Sunday, April 12, 2026.