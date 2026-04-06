Easter Monday 2026 schedule: See what’s open, what’s closed

Published April 06, 2026
Easter Monday is not a federal holiday in the United States. This implies that most of the government offices, banks, and shipping services are operating on the usual working hours.
As reported by the U.S. Office of Personnel and Management, it is not among the 12 federal holidays for 2026.
Depending upon locations, schools, and local or state office including DMVs, may observe the day as a holiday or have altered working hours.
In countries like Canada and parts of the United Kingdom, Easter Monday remains a holiday.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are fully operational on trading.