Easter Monday 2026 schedule: See what’s open, what’s closed

Easter Monday is not a federal holiday in the United States. This implies that most of the government offices, banks, and shipping services are operating on the usual working hours.

As reported by the U.S. Office of Personnel and Management, it is not among the 12 federal holidays for 2026.

What’s open today

Banks: Most banks that are operating under the Federal Reserve are fully operational on usual business hours.

Post office: All USPS locations are functional with regular mail delivery.

Shipping: FedEx and UPS locations are also fully functional on standard schedules, with pickup and delivery services operating normally.

Stock market: Markets are completely open for trading.

Retail and groceries: Major chains such as Walmart and Kroger are open. However, customers are advised to check local hours.

What varies

Depending upon locations, schools, and local or state office including DMVs, may observe the day as a holiday or have altered working hours.

In countries like Canada and parts of the United Kingdom, Easter Monday remains a holiday.

Is the stock market open today?

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are fully operational on trading.