Sidney Crosby opens up on uncertain future with Malkin after Penguins' elimination

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was the last player to exit the Penguin locker room after defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Crosby opens up on the uncertainty surrounding Malkin’s future with the Penguins.

He said, “It might be a little early for that. We’ll have a few days to digest everything and evaluate stuff.”

Philadelphia Flyers beat the Penguins by 1-0 on Wednesday, April 29, which boosted Philadelphia to a 4-2 series victory in the Battle of Pennsylvania.

After the Penguins were eliminated from the tournament on Game 6, one question is on everyone’s mind: Was this the last game the Pittsburgh trio (Crosby, Malkin and Letang) played together?

For the unversed, they have been playing together since 2006, when Crosby was in his second season.

They brought the Stanley Cup to the Penguins three times.

Besides, they are recognized as the longest-tenured trio of teammates in North American sports history.

They have broken the previous record set by Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada of the New York Yankees with 17 seasons, just three years ago.

Crosby is signed through next season, and Letang, 39, has two years left. But Malkin, 39, is set to become a free agent this summer.

Although Malkin last month spoke at length, expressing his desire to stay with the Penguins next season.

Crosby added, “Honestly, it’s something that we’ve probably just gotten used to, but I think they’re like family. I think that’s the best way to describe it.”

Crosby reflected, “We’ve had some great wins, some tough losses like this. Ultimately, though, that’s a long time that we’ve played together.

I’m so appreciative for the opportunity to be able to play with them as long as we have. Hopefully we can keep going.”