What Warriors' Draymond said to Eason after Rockets-Warriors scuffle

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason fired back at the Warriors to "come out and play" on social media ahead of their key clash tonight.

The Warriors went undefeated 4-0 following Eason’s remarks and crushed the Rockets 133-110.

During the match, Eason wore an outfit with the same message, even though he didn’t play due to an injury.

With the Rockets leading the Warriors 47-46 near the end of the second quarter, Eason stripped the ball from Warriors forward Draymond Green near the top of Houston’s key.

Eason then fell over Green after Green appeared to tug his jersey following the strip.

Green then fell on Eason and had his foot near his head as the Rockets forward stood up and forced him back, which led to both teams’ benches clearing.

After Rockets' practice on Wednesday, April 29, Eason addressed the controversy involving Green.

Eason said, “I was surprised I got a technical, just because when somebody’s leg is on the back of your head, I don’t understand exactly what they wanted me to do in that situation.

He (Draymond Green) then grabbed me. So, I’m confused.”

Green and Eason were both spotted talking on the court later in the game, and Eason was asked if Green apologized to him for the misconduct.

Eason said about his exchange with Green, “We talked, he was like, ‘If I was going to kick you in the head, I would have done it on purpose,’ I guess.”

“There’s no apologies in this situation, I’m not looking for no apology.”

The Rockets and Warriors are set to face off in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on April 30, 2026.