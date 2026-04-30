Alphabet announces $109.9 billion in Q1 2026 as YouTube ad revenue hits 9.88 billion

Alphabet has announced record first-quarter 2026 earnings, hitting $109.9 billion.

The announcement came via Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

With a staggering $109.9 billion in earnings, Alphabet closed the quarter on a stunning note.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement, “2026 is off to a terrific start. Our AI investments and full stack approach are lighting up every part of the business.”

Crediting Google’s search business for the record milestone, Pichai added, “Search queries at an all time high, and 19% revenue growth. Google Cloud revenues grew 63% with backlog nearly doubling quarter on quarter to over $460 billion.”

As stated in the earnings statement, Pichai also noted, “These outstanding results are built on our differentiated, full-stack approach.

Our first-party models, like Gemini, are now processing more than 16 billion tokens per minute via direct API use by our customers up 60% from last quarter.”

Google’s revenue increased by 22% from $90.2 billion in the same quarter of 2025 while operating profit reached $39.69 billion.

The company’s gross income rose to $62.58 billion, when compared to the same quarter of last year's profit of $34.54 billion.

For context, Alphabet posted $113.8 billion in revenue and $34.45 billion in net income last quarter.

YouTube being the backbone of the company’s revenue growth, with numbers highlighting a stable future or, to put it in Pichai’s words, a “terrific start.”

According to the earnings statement, YouTube ad revenue was $9.88 billion (versus $8.93 billion a year ago), while Cloud reported $20.03 billion versus $12.26 billion.

Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices posted $12.38 billion, compared to $10.38 billion in the same quarter of last year.