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Sarah Ferguson trying to reinvent herself after being left 'effectively homeless'

Sarah Ferguson’s secret Easter as daughters stay away and she moves between hidden retreats

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

Sarah Ferguson trying to reinvent herself after being left &apos;effectively homeless&apos;
Sarah Ferguson trying to reinvent herself after being left 'effectively homeless' 

Sarah Ferguson is becoming more like a globe-trotting mystery than a duchess’s diary.

The Duchess of York, who hasn’t been seen publicly since her granddaughter Athena’s christening in London last December, is now said to be living a nomadic lifestyle, hopping between the homes of wealthy, well-connected friends. 

Reports suggest she’s been relying on discreet circles for places to stay, with insiders describing her recent appearances as somewhat “dishevelled.”

Since being asked to leave Royal Lodge alongside her ex-husband Andrew earlier this year following the removal of their royal titles and honours by King Charles, Sarah’s living arrangements appear anything but settled. 

According to insiders, the Duchess has grown increasingly cautious, even carrying multiple mobile phones and rotating between them to stay under the radar. 

Those close to the situation claim she is deeply uneasy, convinced that she may be at risk.

Her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are said to remain in contact.

Reports suggest they have not offered her a permanent place to stay leaving Sarah “effectively homeless.” 

Over Easter, the sisters reportedly made separate plans with their own families after discussions with the King, making a reunion unlikely.

Hollywood figure Priscilla Presley was rumoured to have opened her doors in Los Angeles. 

Royal insiders say she has quietly moved between locations, including a wellness retreat in Northern Ireland.

A discreet stay in Verbier at a chalet owned by a friend she has previously described as a “safe harbour in the storms of life.”

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