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Andrew's 'childlike' ways keep palace on its toes

Queen worried as Andrew’s habits meet nightclub life

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

Andrew&apos;s &apos;childlike&apos; ways keep palace on its toes
Andrew’s 'childlike' ways keep palace on its toes

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s quirky private habits are drawing attention. 

According to Robert Hardman’s latest revelations in Elizabeth II, the 66-year-old has long been a teetotaler with some, a “childlike” quirks about eating and drinking.

A friend told Hardman that Andrew “never drank alcohol and always stuck to room-temperature water.” 

When asked why, the former Duke apparently replied like a teenager: “I tasted it once when I was a teenager and I didn’t like it.” 

The Queen herself reportedly fretted over his particular habits, concerned they might make him appear vulnerable to outsiders.

Despite avoiding booze and drugs, Andrew was no stranger to nightclubs but he never imbibed. 

“I haven’t got the head for it,” he once told The Evening Standard

Yet reports emerged in November 2025 of a crate of champagne being delivered to his former Royal Lodge residence.

Andrew was often considered the Queen’s favourite son and was always protected.

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