Spice Girls notice changes in Mel B’s life after marriage

Mel B has opened up about her married life with Rory McPhee, saying her Spice Girls bandmates like him because he brings out a kinder side in her.

The singer, 50, married the 37-year-old celebrity hairstylist in July 2025 at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, after getting engaged in 2022.

Talking to Hello! Magazine, Mel said Rory’s kind and thoughtful ways have changed her for the better. “On the last tour, all the girls were like: ‘You’re so much nicer when Rory’s around,’” she explained.

She added that he helps her stay calm when she’s in a mood and inspires her to be more thoughtful.

Rory even made her a little book with notes and photos to read when she feels insecure.

Mel said Rory made her “believe in nice guys again” and really understands how ADHD and dyslexia affect her daily life.

The music icon continued explaining that he feels very different from her previous husbands and that their relationship feels “real and honest.”

Even though they enjoy different things day to day, the couple share the same goals and understand each other completely.

Mel B also talked about her Spice Girls bandmates, saying that a reunion or Netflix documentary would need to be honest to work.